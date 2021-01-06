ON THE MOVE is making changes this year! There will be new FREE virtual opportunities to eat healthy and get moving available on the barnesonthemove.org website in place of the usual community program that always starts on January 1st.
“Exercise is crucial to our good health whether we are in the middle of a pandemic or not. Regular physical activity can greatly reduce the risk of conditions such as diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, heart disease and cancer,” explains Sharon Buhr, chair of the ON THE MOVE Partnership.
