Valley City, N.D. (March 11, 2021) – The Cowboy Channel will air all three performances of the North Dakota Winter Show’s PRCA rodeo.
The performances, to be held at 7 pm on March 12 and at 2 pm and 7 pm on March 13, will be broadcast live on the channel, which is channel 232 on Dish and 603 on DirectTV.
It’s a great opportunity to showcase pro rodeo in North Dakota, and the Winter Show, said Tesa Klein, general manager of the Winter Show.
“We’re proud of the Show’s heritage, it’s agricultural roots, and of our state, and this is a way to show the entire nation what we have. We’re delighted to be on the Cowboy Channel.”
Over 350 PRCA cowboys and WPRA cowgirls are entered for the rodeo. Some of the best personnel in the rodeo industry will work the rodeo, including the PRCA 2020 Specialty Act of the Year Rider Kiesner and Bethany Iles, rodeo announcer Will Rasmussen, and stock contractors Bailey Pro Rodeo, Burch Rodeo, Korkow Rodeo and Smith Pro Rodeo.
For more information on the Winter Show and to purchase tickets, visit the website at NorthDakotaWinterShow.com or call 701.845.1401.