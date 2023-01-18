On senior night for Valley City Hi-Liner gymnastics, it was only fitting that the lone senior would lead Valley City.
Karina Olson placed first in three events and was second in the fourth on her way to taking the All-Around Championship in Valley City's latest gymnastics competition.
Olson was first in the bars with a 9.700, she was first on the beam with a 8.475, she was first on the floor with a 9.525. The lone event she did not win was the vault where she placed second with a 9.100. Olson took the All-Around with a 36.800.
Other top ten finishers for Valley City on the vault were Jessica Ranisate tying for third, Chesney Thomsen was seventh, Jade Williams was ninth and Taylor Fiedler was tenth.
On the bars, Jade Williams was sixth, Kinley Larson was eighth and Jessica Ranisate was ninth.
On the beam, Jessican Ranisate was fourth, Jade Williams was fifth, Chesney Thomsen was sixth, Kinley Larson was ninth and Samantha Samuelson was tenth.
On the floor, Kinley Larson and Jade Williams tied for sixth.
In the All-Around, Jade Williams was sixth, Kinley Larsio was seventh and Chesney Thomsen was ninth.
For the meet, Wahpeton/Breckenridge won the meet with a team score of 131.025 while Valley City had a 120.100, which is the Hi-Liners best score of the season.
