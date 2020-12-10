Clementine, the Times-Record’s elf friend and a close friend of Santa’s, is feeling very Christmasy these days and is inspired by the beautiful lights and decorations she sees in Valley City.
Clementine is working with the TR and Santa to complete her 2020 Christmas mission and invites our readers on a mission of their own to come and find her.
The mischievous elf’s last visit led her to a beautiful castle just her size. Did you guess where she was? Central Avenue Pharmacy!
Clementine told us she could not believe her eyes when she saw all the yarn and fabric. Her mind was swimming as she was thinking of all the things that she and the other elves could make. Then there are the toys and cards—all so amazing. Someone even peeked into the castle and caught her having a tasty snack.
Clementine has asked the Times-Record to pass along a special message: she says she has met so many nice people during her stay here in Valley City, but since she only has a little time left before she reports back to the North Pole, she wants everyone to keep watching for clues in the newspaper so you can visit her wherever she’s hiding.
Both Clementine and the Times-Record thank those who have guessed so far and encourage others to come find the elf at her next destination hinted at in the Thursday TR edition pictures.
