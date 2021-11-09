The October Students of the Month for Valley City Jr. High School are Nora Wolhart, Elijah Drummond, Rylyn Johnson, and Vicente Huffstutler. The criteria for selection are the following: being a hardworking student, showing respect for staff and peers, being honest and trustworthy, and being involved in school activities.
