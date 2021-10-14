October is a time for fun and spooky annual celebrations, but it’s also a time to give special attention to important issues, like domestic violence. National Domestic Violence Awareness Month was established in October of 1981, evolving from a previous one-day dedication: the “Day of Unity”. Now, the month of October serves as a time in which advocates seek to connect victims of violence with resources, as well as mourning those lost, and supporting those who have survived.
This year’s campaign theme, #Every1KnowsSome1, strives to highlight how common domestic violence is and that it is more than physical violence. The campaign also highlights the prevalence of domestic violence in the nation—it’s likely that someone in everyone’s life is experiencing domestic violence, whether or not neighbors, friends or family see it.
