Pink pom-poms and bows; pink socks and cleats on football fields; pink lights illuminating the brick facade of Fargo’s Sanford Hospital. As the country recognizes October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, America turns pink.
Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women and the second leading cause of cancer deaths in women, according to The National Breast Cancer Foundation. 1 in 8 women will develop breast cancer in their lifetimes.
Though it seems to not discriminate, additional risk factors for developing breast cancer include being female, 50 or older, having a personal or family history with breast cancer, taking hormone replacement therapy for more than five years, or having the genetic mutation of the genes BRCA 1 and 2. The American Cancer Society says smoking, obesity, inactivity, and alcohol consumption can also increase an individual’s risk.
Read the full story, and many more, in your October 8-10, 2021 Times-Record Weekend Edition. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.