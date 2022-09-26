Remember sitting in high school or college in physics class? Not the whole year- that would be nearly impossible- but did certain parts of it stick in your mind? Why? How about the Heisenberg Uncertainty Principle?
A German scientist opined that the act of observing has an effect on the subject of our observations in the 1900s.
Werner Heisenberg was talking about small theoretical particles that were breaking news at the time in the world of physics. Now, we learn about those theoretical particles and their neighbors in high-school physics- but it doesn’t change the Uncertainty Principle.
That can be applied to many other areas of science, like anthropology and ethnography. How do you observe a culture that has been cut off from people for its lifetime without changing it?
The answer: You can’t.
Simply allowing the people in that culture to see you, hear you, smell your shampoo or watch you interact with others will change how they see the world. And their culture, too.
Take Fiji,for example. In the early 1990s, Fiji culture prized fat women. Our culture in that time was laser-focused on ultraskinny women. Our two cultures intersected via television, that time-stealing box on the wall.
One of Fiji’s islands introduced television to the populace in 1995. One month later, scientists were flabbergasted to find that, to a culture that had preferred well-rounded women for as long as they could recall; the impressionable-age kids (especially girls) now saw being skinny as the new ideal.
Television sounds like a small thing, but Fiji proves that even small things produce big changes.
Now take that uncertainty principle to the pasture.
That’s right: Out in the grass and the heat and the mud (or in the snow and the cold and the slush). Find a funnel point in a setup, a pivotal area that cows have to walk through or by in order to reach water or mineral tubs. If it’s visible without the observer being where the cows can see the observer, then see how they walk by. Do they watch a gate moving in the wind or startle at any point along the path?
Most likely they won’t. They’ll keep their goal in mind and motor towards their destination, no matter what’s making a slight noise, because they’re used to all that.
Now go stand there, in that funnel point.
The cows warily approach it and hurry past the observer- or they might even turn away and come back later, depending on their friendliness levels. The ultra-friendly may come see if you have treats when they don’t want water or mineral.
That means that the act of being there changed their behavior- a larger version of the physics experiment. It’s a similar situation to a predator-prey interaction: Prey animals react to being watched by a predator animal through behavior changes. Maybe the mouse that has a shadow over its back zigs for cover faster than it would have without the shadow. But it really just boils down the Heisenberg Uncertainty Principle.
This knowledge, that observing animals changes their behaviors, extends even to animals in cage settings, like those in a zoo. A study recently published in the journal Animals (accepted in June of 2022) focused on zoo primates during the recent closures of public and places. The nine authors in the UK observed two different zoos (the Twycross Zoo and Knowsley Safari) both during and after the closures. And, unsurprisingly, the animals behaved differently. Gorillas spent less time resting or alone when the zoo was open to the public. Bonobos also spent less time alone during open hours. Chimpanzees ate more and engaged with enrichment (toys) more during open hours when compared with closures. Olive baboons were more likely to approach visitor cars during open hours than ranger vehicles during closures.
The act of observing changes their behavior.
Can we also apply this closer to home? Whose kids behave better when the parents are watching?
And what about ourselves- are we more likely to eat less or more in company than when we eat by ourselves?
From physics to the farmyard and beyond, observation is a powerful tool. Let’s use it wisely.
