For more information, visit weather.gov/fgf
weather alert
NWS Grand Forks: Dangerous Cold & Wind Chill this Weekend
- Special to Times-Record
-
-
What: Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 50 degrees below zero.
When: Friday night through the weekend and into next week.
Where: Northern Plains into the Upper Midwest, to include eastern North Dakota, and west-central and Northwest Minnesota.
Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills are expected this weekend and into at least the early portions of next week. Air temperatures as low as 15 to 30 below zero will combine with frigid north to northwest winds to facilitate wind chills as low as 50 below zero.
Saturday night into Sunday morning, wind chills will be in the 25 to 35 degrees below zero range. Our coldest wind chill values will occur Sunday night into Monday morning with wind chill values in the 35 to 50 degrees below zero range.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- NWS Grand Forks: Dangerous Cold & Wind Chill this Weekend
- Hi-Liner Gymnastics Competes Against Mandan
- CCHD Purchases Plusoptix Vision Screening System
- Phil’s virtual prediction: 6 more weeks of winter
- Earth Day Patch Contest
- Dakota Gardener: Spend More Time Outside With Garden Lighting
- North Dakota Department of Commerce to Begin Accepting Grant Applications on Feb. 4
- VC Wrestling Train Rolling On...
Most Popular
Articles
- Kjelland Awarded ND EPSCoR Grant for Biomaterials Research
- Undem Wins Coca-Cola’s $5,000 Tuition Giveaway
- North Dakota Winter Show to Return: 84th Annual Celebration Slated for March 10-14 in Valley City
- North Dakota Department of Commerce to Begin Accepting Grant Applications on Feb. 4
- Haglund Commits to Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, MN
- City Mask Plan Amended
- VCHS Poetry Out Loud Competition
- CCHD Purchases Plusoptix Vision Screening System
- As active COVID-19 cases continue to drop, Burgum adjusts statewide risk level to low/green, increases recommended occupancy limits
- Leroux Signs to Play VCSU Volleyball
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.