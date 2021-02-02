National Weather Service logo
What: Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 50 degrees below zero.
 
When: Friday night through the weekend and into next week.
 
Where: Northern Plains into the Upper Midwest, to include eastern North Dakota, and west-central and Northwest Minnesota.
 
Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills are expected this weekend and into at least the early portions of next week. Air temperatures as low as 15 to 30 below zero will combine with frigid north to northwest winds to facilitate wind chills as low as 50 below zero.
 
 
Saturday night into Sunday morning, wind chills will be in the 25 to 35 degrees below zero range. Our coldest wind chill values will occur Sunday night into Monday morning with wind chill values in the 35 to 50 degrees below zero range. 

For more information, visit weather.gov/fgf   

Recommended for you