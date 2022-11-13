Valley City Optimist Club with Bank Forward in Valley City have teamed up to provide a fundraiser for our school libraries.
Show up to skate on Sunday evenings in November from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Valley City Rec Center, cost is $4.00 per child, adults with a paid child skate for free. While skating, sign the check in sheet with your name and school library you support. You can sign your library up once per Sunday in November. At the end of the month, we will donate to your school library based on the percentage of skaters that voted for the library.