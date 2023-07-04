4th of July graphic

Residents of the United States spend July 4th celebrating the country’s independence. Though July 4 has served as America’s Independence Day for centuries, many other significant and memorable events have taken place on the fourth day of July.

• 1744: The Treaty of Lancaster is signed in Pennsylvania. The treaty dictates that the Iroquois will cede land between the Allegheny Mountains and the Ohio River to the British colonies.

Recommended for you