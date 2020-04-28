ND Counties Explain Vote by Mail Process
Bismarck, ND – North Dakota voters will be receiving their ballots by mail for the June 9th primary election. County commissions in all of the 53 counties have authorized Vote by Mail for the election as a measure to reduce the public’s risk of exposure to COVID-19.
Governor Doug Burgum signed Executive Order 2020-13 on March 26, 2020 strongly encouraging counties to use Vote by Mail for the June 9, 2020 election. The executive order suspends the requirement for counties to have at least one physical polling location. In response, every county has decided to administer the primary election by Vote by Mail only. Reservation counties have worked with tribal governments in their county to secure agreements to support Vote by Mail. This means no polling locations will be open for the primary election and all ballots will be issued through the mail.
All eligible voters will be receiving an application in the mail from the North Dakota Secretary of State’s Office. If you do not receive an application by May 11th, contact your county auditor. The voter will complete their application and mail it to the county auditor using a postage-paid envelope. Once the auditor’s office receives the application and verifies the information is filled in correctly and has been signed, a ballot will be sent.
