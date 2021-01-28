Valley City, N.D. – Throw open the gates and let the celebration begin!
The 84th annual North Dakota Winter Show holds its annual bash March 10-14 in Valley City, N.D., with plenty of daytime activities, nightly arena events, and something for every member of the family and every age group!
This year’s event starts with a tractor pull on Wed., March 10, with the possibility of a truck pull the same night. Thursday, March 11, is Horse Day at the Winter Show, with the Ranch Rodeo that evening.
Read the full story in your Thursday, January 28th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.