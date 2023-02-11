The Winter Show Foundation Board is gearing up for the 86th Annual Winter Show March 7-12, 2023.
The Foundation Board and Friends of the Winter Show was established in 1986 to help support and fund the North Dakota Winter Show. Membership is $100 a year, with special perks: $5.00 off rodeo tickets, $2.00 off of various events, 10% off of WS merchandise, your name on the membership board, Friends of the Winter Show social and supper at the annual meeting. You will also be eligible to be on the Winer Show Foundation Board.
We are always looking for new board members. The WS manager and the WS president are automatically on the board. We meet 4 times a year and the annual meeting.
While at the Winter Show, check out the bricks at the Gold Buckle Pub. These bricks are a one-time fee of $100 that can be purchased by a Friend of the WS as a memorial or a way to recognize a family, friend, ranch or business. The Foundation will sponsor a social for all members on March 12 from 1-3 at the Gold Buckle Club.
The WS Foundation offers two scholarships a year to worthy students going into an ag related field, at a North Dakota college. Stop at the WS office for information and application. We help fund building or grounds projects, furnish rodeo tickets for all youth at the Saturday afternoon performance, and volunteer where needed at the Winter Show.
Join us, the WS Foundation Board, at the 86th Annual North Dakota Winter Show!
