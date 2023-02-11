NDWS Foundation Board 2023

Pictured: Gerald Gernholz, David Maasjo, Vice President Don Schlofman, President Sharon Clauson, Anne Bruns, Dawn Lausch, Beth Didier, Pete Paulson. Not pictured: Winter Show Manager Brandee Moore and Winter Show Board President Doug Muske. Submitted photo

The Winter Show Foundation Board is gearing up for the 86th Annual Winter Show March 7-12, 2023.

The Foundation Board and Friends of the Winter Show was established in 1986 to help support and fund the North Dakota Winter Show. Membership is $100 a year, with special perks: $5.00 off rodeo tickets, $2.00 off of various events, 10% off of WS merchandise, your name on the membership board, Friends of the Winter Show social and supper at the annual meeting. You will also be eligible to be on the Winer Show Foundation Board.

Recommended for you