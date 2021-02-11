Midwesterners are no stranger to extreme weather. Though we don’t worry about hurricanes or tsunamis happening here, we have all experienced the brutal conditions to which North Dakota plays host. In addition to knowing what it feels like to be outside when the temperature feels like 50 or 60 below, we also know the feeling of a sweltering day where relative humidity puts the heat index in the triple digits.
The 181 degrees that separate North Dakota’s highest and lowest recorded temperatures ranks third highest in the nation, behind only Montana and Utah. The state’s high and low temperature records occurred just a few months apart in 1936: -60ºF in Parshall (Feb.) and 121ºF in Steele (July).
Read the full story in your Thursday, February 11th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.