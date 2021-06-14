BISMARCK, N.D. – Newly released numbers from the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s (NDGFD) 74th annual breeding duck survey indicate a below-average breeding season for waterfowl. The main cause of the decline is lack of water – the 2021 May water index was down 80% from 2020, and nearly 68% below the 1948-2020 average in the state.
“These weather conditions are an early indicator of the broader drought across the North American prairies. And while these survey numbers and behavioral observations are sobering and indicate a decline in duck production in North Dakota, we must keep in mind that periodic drought on the prairies is a normal part of the climate cycle,” said Ducks Unlimited (DU) Chief Scientist Steve Adair. “While the drought persists, these periods allow wetlands to recycle nutrients and re-vegetate, setting the stage for a boom in populations when water returns.”
