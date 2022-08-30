Veterans Color Guard - ND Veterans Cemetery Bismarck

MANDAN, N.D. — The North Dakota Veterans Cemetery will host a ceremony in observance of its 30th anniversary on Aug. 31, 2022. The ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. (Central Time) at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, 6.5 miles south of Mandan on North Dakota Highway 1806. The public and media are invited.

Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs due to limited seating. Handicap-marked vehicles are encouraged to arrive before 12:15 p.m. Drivers should ensure handicap credentials and decals are readily visible to parking attendants.

