BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota State Hospital’s governing body will meet Monday, March 14 at 9 a.m. CT, in the administration conference room in the hospital’s LRC Administration Building, 2605 Circle Dr., Jamestown. Face masks are required, and social distancing and other health and safety practices will be followed for those who attend in person.
Off-site governing body members and the public are encouraged to join the meeting by Microsoft Teams or by conference call at 701-328-0950, Conference ID: 363 338 126#. COVID-19-related visitor restrictions are still in effect.
The agenda includes annual reports from human resources and facility management and a report from the North Dakota Department of Human Services. Members will also discuss governing body bylaws. Other business may be discussed. The agenda also includes time for comments from the public and hospital team members at approximately 10 a.m.
A complete agenda is online at www.nd.gov/dhs/info/publicnotice/index.html.
Individuals with disabilities who need accommodations, including auxiliary aids, to participate in the meeting can contact Kristie Cagle at 701-253-3964, 711 (TTY) or kjcagle@nd.gov.
Information about the North Dakota State Hospital and its governing body is available online at www.nd.gov/dhs/locations/statehospital.