State Capital

Bismarck, N.D. – The North Dakota Office of Management and Budget today announced two new ways to experience a tour of the North Dakota State Capitol: self-guided on kiosks located throughout the Capitol, and virtually online.

“These new tour options offer innovative gateways to enjoying the rich history, architecture and beauty of the North Dakota Capitol,” Gov. Doug Burgum said. “We’re grateful to OMB and Facility Management for embracing technology to enhance and enrich the experiences of North Dakota residents and visitors in the seat of state government.”

Recommended for you