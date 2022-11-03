BISMARCK, N.D. – Nov. 3, 2022, marks the seventh annual One Health Day, a Global Day of Action that promotes awareness of the relationships among human, animal and ecosystem health. North Dakota’s Department of Agriculture (NDDA), Game and Fish Department (NDGF), Department of Environmental Quality (NDDEQ), and Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) encourage the public to recognize the interconnection of people, animals, plants and the environment they share.
“One Health Day is an opportunity to provide education on how the interactions among people, animals, and their shared environment affect one another,” said Laura Cronquist, epidemiologist with HHS.