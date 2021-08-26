As students, teachers and administrators return to school, it feels like summer is quickly making its exit. However, one of the most breathtaking summer spectacles in our state is lighting the prairie with sunshine-yellow blossoms: sunflowers. August is the peak of the growing season for sunflowers in North Dakota, and our state sees a rise in tourism around this time each year as travelers come to take in the thousands of acres in bloom.
North Dakota is consistently a top producer of sunflowers in the nation, coming in above South Dakota, Minnesota, Kansas and Texas. In 2020, North Dakota produced a total of 1.34 billion pounds of sunflowers. South Dakota, which produced the second-highest amount, brought in 1.16 billion pounds.
When you get to see a sizeable cluster of these beauties, it’s easy to understand the symbolism associated with the sunflower.
