BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum will host a press conference on Wednesday at the Capitol to announce the North Dakota Regional Workforce Impact Program (RWIP), a new grant program being implemented by the state Department of Commerce with $15 million available to address the state’s workforce needs.
Aimed to offset the cost of local solutions with a regional impact, the RWIP will provide grants to regional workforce entities in North Dakota to design and implement innovative plans that address their most demanding workforce challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The RWIP initiative was part of Burgum’s Accelerate ND plan, which contained his executive recommendations to the state Legislature for strategically investing federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). During a special session in November, the 67th Legislative Assembly appropriated $15 million in APRA funds to the Department of Commerce for implementation of the RWIP.
