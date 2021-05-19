The North Dakota Department of Human Services and partner agencies recognize National Foster Care Month in May 2021.
This year’s campaign for National Foster Care Months puts the focus on how foster care can and should be a way to strengthen families, how important it is for youth and their families to have access to high-quality legal representation and cultivate a positive partnership with the legal and judicial community, and how critical it is for children and youth to establish and maintain meaningful connections in foster care.
