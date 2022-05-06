On Arbor Day, we celebrate all of the wonderful benefits that trees provide by taking some time to plant, care, or maintain a tree. Just being around trees improves our mood, reduces stress, and lowers blood pressure. They perform environmental services like providing shade, windbreaks, filtering pollutants, and producing oxygen. Trees also increase tourism, raise property values, and make our communities more attractive places to live, work, and play. Governor Burgum has declared May 6, 2022, as Arbor Day in North Dakota.
State Forester Thomas Claeys said, “Arbor Day is traditionally celebrated the first Friday of May in North Dakota. In 2022, we invite people to plant a tree as a symbol of resilience and hope. A tree planted today can enhance the quality of life for present and future generations.”
The state Arbor Day celebration will be held on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at the University of North Dakota, the state’s newest Tree Campus Higher Education campus. The event will take place at 1:00 PM at the Hopper-Danley Chapel on campus, with a tree planting to follow the ceremony. Attendees will receive free tree seedlings, donated by Towner State Nursery. All are invited to join and celebrate.
This year, we recognize 150 years since J. Sterling Morton proposed the first Arbor Day in Nebraska. In 1945, the North Dakota legislature officially adopted Arbor Day as a state holiday. Many communities in North Dakota celebrate their own local Arbor Day, so find one near you! Even if you are unable to attend an in-person celebration, here are a few other ways that you and your family can celebrate Arbor Day at home:
- Take a walk in your neighborhood and enjoy trees in your community.
- Plant a tree in your yard.
- Make a craft from items that you can gather from a tree, such as leaves, twigs, pine cones, etc.
