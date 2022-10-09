Bismarck, N.D. – The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the state of North Dakota for its 2021 annual comprehensive financial report (ACFR).
“Our ACFR team has long been known for their dedication to excellence in financial reporting,” Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Joe Morrissette said. “With this being the 30th year North Dakota has received this national award, it is evident that our team has a commitment to ensuring financial transparency for the citizens of North Dakota.“