BISMARCK, ND – This week is National Police Week and North Dakota’s sixty-five fallen peace officers will be remembered and honored during public events in local communities across the state, and at the state capitol in Bismarck.
Beginning after dusk this evening, the State Capitol building windows on two floors will be lit to display a ‘Thin Blue Line,’ in a show of support and respect for all law enforcement, past and present.
On Thursday, May 13, 2021, the annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service will be held on the Capitol grounds, beginning at 1:30 pm. Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem and Chief Mark Nelson of the Grand Forks Police Department will speak at the Memorial Service. Agent Phil Pfennig, President of the North Dakota Peace Officers Association, will serve as the Master of Ceremonies, and Captain Mickey Harmon of the Cass County Sheriff’s Department will play the bagpipes. Chaplains from the Crisis Care Chaplaincy will officiate and read the Roll Call of fallen officers, supported by the Peace Officers Honor Guard.
The public is invited to attend the Memorial Service.
On Thursday night after the Memorial Service, the Capitol building’s Thin Blue Line light display will shine for a second night in honor of the state’s fallen officers.