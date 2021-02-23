North Dakota has a handful of nicknames, the one on our license plates reading “The Peace Garden State.” The phrase was first placed on state plates by the North Dakota Motor Vehicle Department in 1956. In 1957, the North Dakota legislature adopted the phrase as the state’s formal nickname.
This moniker comes from the unique feature on the North Dakota/Canada border: the International Peace Garden. Opened in 1932, the International Peace Garden was the brainchild of Ontario native Dr. Henry J. Moore. He had proposed the creation of the garden on the international border to celebrate the two countries’ long friendship and to allow citizens of both to share the space as one.
Read the full story in your Tuesday, February 23rd Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.