BISMARCK, N.D. — The North Dakota National Guard will conduct an observance ceremony on Saturday, September 11, at the Memorial to the Fallen in the Global War on Terrorism (GWOT), near the entrance to Fraine Barracks in Bismarck. The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. and is a solemn observance of the 20thanniversary of the terrorist attacks on the United States on September 11, 2001.
The public and media are invited. The local streets will be closed from 8 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and parking is available at the Bank of North Dakota, 1200 Memorial Highway, Bismarck.
Due to limited seating, attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. COVID-19 precautions to include masks and social distancing are recommended in accordance with the North Dakota Department of Healthguidelines.
Governor Doug Burgum, commander-in-chief of the North Dakota National Guard, U.S. Senator John Hoeven, U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer, Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, N.D. National Guard adjutant general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Binstock, senior enlisted leader for the N.D. National Guard are scheduled to render remarks. The emcee for the observance ceremony will be Mrs. Connie Sprynczynatyk.
The observance will be livestreamed at the North Dakota National Guard homepage.
Dedicated on Sept. 11, 2009, the Memorial to the Fallen in the Global War on Terrorism honors North Dakota military members who lost their lives in the GWOT. The memorial commemorates the sacrifice of 29 service members, 14 of whom are North Dakota National Guard Soldiers. It was established to provide a place where families, friends, and fellow citizens could reflect and remember the service and sacrifice of the fallen.
The memorial is a joint venture between the city of Bismarck and the North Dakota National Guard and was funded through private donations.
What: Twentieth-anniversary observance of Sept. 11, 2001 attacks
When: 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 11
Where: Memorial to the Fallen in the Global War on Terrorism, Fraine Barracks entrance, headquarters, North Dakota National Guard, Bismarck
Livestream: www.NDGuard.ND.gov
Media contact: Sgt. Thea Jorgensen will escort media 701-934-2458
