BISMARCK, N.D. --- Bianca Abrego never expected that downloading the Count the Kicks app to monitor her baby’s movements during pregnancy would help save her daughter’s life. Bianca learned about Count the Kicks during a prenatal appointment with a lactation specialist/nurse. As a first-time mom with a high-risk pregnancy, Bianca experienced anxiety during her pregnancy and wanted to make sure she was doing everything she could to have a healthy pregnancy.
“Making sure I was doing everything right for baby Isla was my number one priority. I began using the app at my 30–31-week mark on an everyday basis and my anxiety decreased by so much since I could physically see how often she kicked, which brought me reassurance.”
Count the Kicks educates and empowers expectant parents to track their baby’s movements in the third trimester of pregnancy. Research shows the importance of tracking fetal movement, and Count the Kicks encourages moms to get to know the normal movement pattern for their baby by having daily kick counting sessions using the free Count the Kicks app. When the amount of time it takes to get to 10 movements changes, this could be a sign of potential problems and is an indication to call their provider.
Thanks to the app and monitoring Isla’s movements daily, Bianca noticed a steady decrease in her baby’s movements in the eighth month of pregnancy and spoke to her provider right away. “I very clearly voiced my concern, and I knew something was very off about her movements due to my consistent tracking with the Count the Kicks app,” she said.
