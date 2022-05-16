BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Medicaid Medical Advisory Committee will meet tomorrow, May 17, from 4 to 6 p.m. CT by video conference to discuss various key strategies and initiatives of the North Dakota Medicaid program. The meeting is open to the public, and Medicaid members are encouraged to attend.
The agenda includes a presentation on a statewide navigator program that helps people apply for health care coverage through the federal health insurance marketplace. There will be updates on a value-based payment model being developed for the state’s fee-for-service program, which will tie quality outcomes to provider payments and Medicaid eligibility renewals following the end of the federal COVID public health emergency.
There will be additional updates on a new timely filing policy and Medicaid state plan amendments.
Discussion is scheduled on retention incentive grants for enrolled qualified service providers and others caring for people with disabilities at home, Medicaid child and adult health care quality measures and extending Medicaid postpartum coverage from 60 days to 12 months. Other business will be discussed.
A complete agenda is online at www.nd.gov/dhs/services/medicalserv/medicaid/mmac.html.
Interested individuals can join the meeting online through Microsoft Teams or by conference call at 701-328-0950, conference ID 633317433#. Details are in the public meeting notice.
Individuals with disabilities who need accommodations, including appropriate auxiliary aids to participate, can contact Stacey Koehly at 701-328-4807, toll-free 800-755-2604, 711 (TTY) or skoehly@nd.gov.
The Medicaid Medical Advisory Committee provides input on key initiatives, policies and administration of North Dakota Medicaid, which is the state and federally funded health program that serves qualifying pregnant women, children, people with disabilities and other individuals.