BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Medicaid Medical Advisory Committee will meet Tuesday, Aug. 16, from 4 to 6 p.m. CT by video conference to discuss various key strategies and initiatives of the North Dakota Medicaid program. The meeting is open to the public, and Medicaid members are encouraged to attend. 

The agenda includes discussion on the state’s health care delivery system’s performance based on a set of quality metrics, Medicaid eligibility renewals following the end of the federal COVID-19 public health emergency, and home and community-based services capacity building grants.

