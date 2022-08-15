BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Medicaid Medical Advisory Committee will meet Tuesday, Aug. 16, from 4 to 6 p.m. CT by video conference to discuss various key strategies and initiatives of the North Dakota Medicaid program. The meeting is open to the public, and Medicaid members are encouraged to attend.
The agenda includes discussion on the state’s health care delivery system’s performance based on a set of quality metrics, Medicaid eligibility renewals following the end of the federal COVID-19 public health emergency, and home and community-based services capacity building grants.
There will be updates on a value-based payment model being developed for the state’s fee-for-service program, which will tie quality outcomes to provider payments, a new timely filing policy and Medicaid state plan amendments. Other business will be discussed.
Interested individuals can join the meeting online through Microsoft Teams or by conference call at 701-328-0950, conference ID 30412772#. Details are in the public meeting notice.
Individuals with disabilities who need accommodations, including appropriate auxiliary aids to participate, can contact Stacey Koehly at 701-328-4807, toll-free 800-755-2604, 711 (TTY) or skoehly@nd.gov.
The Medicaid Medical Advisory Committee provides input on key initiatives, policies and administration of North Dakota Medicaid, which is the state and federally funded health program that serves qualifying pregnant women, children, people with disabilities and other individuals.