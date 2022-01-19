Long Term Care Photo

The North Dakota Long Term Care Association, North Dakota VP3 Team and North Dakota Reuniting Residents and Families Task Force Chairman will hold a North Dakota Long Term Care COVID-19 briefing on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 3 p.m. via the Microsoft Teams platform.

 
WHO: North Dakota Long Term Care Association President Shelly Peterson, North Dakota VP3 Team members Seth Fisher and Rosanne Schmidt and North Dakota Reuniting Residents and Families Task Force Chairman Christopher Larson
 
WHAT: COVID-19 Briefing
 
WHEN: Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 3 p.m.
 
WHERE: Virtually via Microsoft Teams
 

To attend the briefing, click link. PLEASE NOTE: No registration required.

https://teams.live.com/dl/launcher/launcher.html?url=%2F_%23%2Fmeet%2F93735225713530%3Fanon%3Dtrue&amp;type=meet&amp;deeplinkId=bee0ed31-d84e-46ac-bdec-580fd15093f2&amp;directDl=true&amp;msLaunch=true&amp;enableMobilePage=true&amp;suppressPrompt=true

