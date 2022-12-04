CHI Mercy Hospital (Front Door Entrance Photo)

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota Health and Human Services (HHS) Emergency Medical Systems Unit recognizes CHI Mercy Health Valley City as the first Acute Cardiac Ready Hospital in North Dakota.

 "Aligning with the state's mission of serving North Dakotans, CHI Mercy has worked to meet hospital standards for designation, evaluation and quality improvement," stated Dr. Nizar Wehbi, North Dakota State Health Officer. “I would like to express my gratitude to the team members at Valley City CHI Mercy Hospital as they ensure access to high-quality cardiac care in their community.”

