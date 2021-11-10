BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) announced a Name-A-Plow Contest inviting North Dakotans to submit name ideas for a snowplow in their home district. The contest goes until Nov. 30 and more information can be found at dot.nd.gov.
“Asking North Dakotans to submit snowplow names is another fun way to get the public interested and engaged in being safe this winter,” said Brad Darr, NDDOT Maintenance Director. “We hope people submit their best names and then promptly download the ND Roads app so they can be up to date on winter weather in their area. Making an effort to “know before you go” will help keep our plow operators and other motorists safe this winter.”
Read the full story in your Wednesday, November 10th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.