BISMARCK, N.D. – Thursday, January 13, at 11:00a.m. CT the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) will host a live virtual Town Hall to discuss topics surrounding the COVID-19 Omicron variant, including infectiousness, severity, vaccine protection, treatments and more.
Speakers at the Town Hall will include: NDDoH Immunization Program director Molly Howell, MPH; NDSU Center for Immunization Research & Education director Paul Carson, MD, FACP; NDDoH Disease Control & Forensic Pathology section chief Kirby Kruger; and NDDoH Health Resources & Response section chief Tim Wiedrich.
WHO: Molly Howell, Dr. Carson, Kirby Kruger, Tim Wiedrich WHEN: 11:00am CT, Thursday, January 13 WHERE: Online via Microsoft Teams Live Event at https://health.nd.gov/covidtownhall
This event is open to the public; speakers will be available for questions submitted via Microsoft Teams for a short period following all prepared remarks.
For the first time, the Town Hall will also be simulcast across the following NDDoH social channels: Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
No registration is necessary. Due to time constraints, not all questions submitted may be presented to the speakers.