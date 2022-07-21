monkeypox graphic

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) is reporting its first case of monkeypox in an individual in eastern North Dakota. The individual likely acquired monkeypox while traveling out-of-state. Preliminary testing performed at the NDDoH Laboratory Services Section confirmed the person to be infected with orthopoxvirus. The sample will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for confirmatory testing. The individual who tested positive is currently isolating. The NDDoH is conducting contact tracing to identify anyone who may be at risk due to close contact with the patient while infectious. People identified as close contacts are being asked to watch for symptoms of illness and will be offered post-exposure monkeypox vaccination.

"The risk for monkeypox continues to be low in North Dakota,” said Brenton Nesemeier, field services supervisor. “It is important to note that anyone can get monkeypox. Early identification of cases is important to prevent the spread of monkeypox, so the public should be aware of symptoms and seek care and testing from a trusted health care provider."

