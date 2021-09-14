BISMARCK, N.D. – Representatives from the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services (NDDES) will virtually conduct an informational briefing Wednesday, Sept. 15, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., detailing the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Public Assistance (PA) Program and Hazard Mitigation Grant Program(HMGP). This briefing is offered to counties, cities, townships and tribes included in the 2021 severe summer storm Presidential Disaster Declaration.
The disaster declaration, which was submitted by Gov. Doug Burgum on Aug. 9, was for a June 7 – June 11 severe summer weather pattern that produced up to baseball-size hail, damaging winds of up to 93 miles per hour and torrential rainfall that led to overland flooding. The declaration covers eight counties: Burke, Divide, Emmons, Grant, Kidder, LaMoure, Sioux and Williams.
Through the PA Program, FEMA can reimburse local governments, states, tribes and certain private non-profits for up to 75 percent of their eligible costs related to restoring public infrastructure to pre-disaster conditions, while the HMGP provides funds for mitigation projects that will eliminate future risk to lives and property from natural hazards.
This week’s briefing is intended for those public officials who will be directly responsible for managing recovery operations and receiving and accounting for federal and state funds. Attendees may include representatives from jurisdictional governments, such as: counties, townships, cities, tribes and eligible private non-profits. Auditors, public works directors, road supervisors and emergency managers are especially encouraged to attend.
As part of the PA Program, eligible applicants are required to submit a Request for Public Assistance (RPA), which identifies their jurisdiction/organization as an official applicant. All RPAs must be submitted through the FEMA Grants Portal website located online at https://grantee.fema.gov, no later than Oct. 1, 2021.
The informational briefing also will be recorded and made available for applicants who are unable to attend or would like to view the briefing again. To request a video link or to ask questions pertaining to the PA and HMGP Programs, please contact Justin Messner, NDDES Disaster Recovery Chief, at 701-328-8107.
WHAT: FEMA Public Assistance and Hazard Mitigation Program Applicant Briefings
WHEN: Wednesday, Sept. 15, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
WHERE: The briefing will be virtually presented via Microsoft Teams. Those wishing to listen to the briefing can call in at 701-328-0950 and use the conference ID No. 240 458 393#.