BISMARCK, N.D. – Representatives from the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services (NDDES) will virtually conduct an informational briefing Thursday, July 28, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. CST, detailing the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Public Assistance (PA) Program and Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP). This briefing is offered to counties, cities, townships and tribes included in the 2022 spring storms and flooding Presidential Disaster Declaration.

 

