It was a dark and wintry night in Valley City last night as the city – and indeed, most of North Dakota – was beset by the biggest snow event of the season.
Well, it was the biggest in the west – but Valley City was spared the worst of the accumulations, and as of press time the sun has come out, turning snow to slush and possibly even melt, though the forecast warns the storm may be far from over.
“Expect a lull in snowfall and wind intensity in eastern ND and northwest MN through this afternoon,” a dispatch from the National Weather Service read Wednesday morning. “Then coverage and winds increase again this evening into Thursday.”
Heavy snow is still ongoing across the Devil’s Lake Basin as of Wednesday.
For Valley City, though, the lights stayed on, even through the darkest of nights – thanks in every part to the heroism of the city’s linemen, who went out into the elements to attend to a broken insulator and a galloping wire on the north side of town. Some flickers darkened a few bulbs, but heat and internet remained constant thanks to the city’s lineman finding the problem insulator and resolving the issue, the city reported on its Facebook page.
Still, a no-travel advisory remains in place, as many highways and interstates – though clear – are in no condition to be traveled, particularly those heading northbound and into affected areas.
Be mindful of the road conditions – though paper service has not yet been disrupted for the Times-Record’s subscribers, even our experienced driver suffered a mishap on the return journey to Fargo, and ended up in a ditch. Thankfully there were no injuries, but do not underestimate the capacity for winter weather to change on a dime.
Valley City schools began with a two-hour delay on Wednesday. Superintendent Josh Johnson issued a statement to a variety of agencies detailing the delay and offering gratitude to the people involved in plowing the roadways in the early hours of the morning, including Matt Maresh and his crews with the North Dakota Department of Transportation, Clint Klemisch and his crew for Valley City, Jordyn and Aaron Heck for the schools and the Barnes County Road Department and Sheriff’s Office.
“A special thank you to Brian Yanish and Dietrich Bus for their continuous assistance in helping us make these weather decisions,” Johnson stated. “As you know, the conditions greatly improved from last night to this morning and we expect it will remain this way for the school day. Please stay tuned as the system “wraps-around” this evening and brings back the strong winds and snow overnight and into tomorrow. Think Spring Everyone!”
