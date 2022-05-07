Arts Across the Prairie is a first of its kind, statewide Creative Placemaking program, developed by North Dakota Council of the Arts (NDCA). Eight large-scale art installations will be created that reflect the unique history, landscape, and cultural heritage as defined by Stakeholder Groups in each of these regions. All eight artworks will be placed in decidedly rural locations. (Rural = no buildings, no people!) The art installations will reference and represent the natural setting, as well as the cultural and economic history of each region.
Region 1- LOVE WHERE YOU LIVE; Inaugural Installation
North Dakota has eight distinct regions. NW North Dakota’s Region 1 is comprised of Williams, Divide, and McKenzie Counties. Regional and community leaders from business, arts, education and community were recruited to formulate a roadmap for the development of one site to be the artistic, historical, and cultural representation for the three counties. They met online for over two years to plan the inaugural Arts Across the Prairie project.
Love where you live
The vision is for a permanent large-scale art installation with affection for and attention to place. Rural communities/residents will be living with the artwork for a long time, perhaps generations.
Who we are looking for, Timeline
An established artist or creative team may apply with experience in large-scale outdoor installations, public art, placemaking or placekeeping, community work, and teaching.
Initial submission of materials deadline is June 1, 2022. From this, and subsequent proposals from three finalists, the Selection Committee expects to announce the artist/creative team for the Region 1 - Love Where You Live, Arts Across the Prairie project, by July 13.
The goals of Arts Across the Prairie are to:
• Strengthen cross-county networking and regional collaboration
• Promote tourism for in- and out-of-state visitors
• Stimulate economic activity and development in rural areas of North Dakota
• Build stronger arts communities across the state
• Invest in North Dakota artists by providing professional training and support
• Celebrate and leverage existing assets with an infusion of creative expression
The North Dakota Council on the Arts is the state agency responsible for the support and development of the arts throughout North Dakota and is funded by the state legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts.