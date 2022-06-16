Most people would be put in a sticky situation by the sight of a bee, but beekeeper Darla Neustel is always buzzing to see her apian friends.
“When you crack a hive and you look into that hive and you see all of those bee eyeballs just staring at you,” Neustel said. “It’s so cute, really, it’s a strange thing to say, but it’s so interesting.”
The Valley City Barnes County Public Library hosted a program Tuesday that Neustel described as “beekeeping 101” where she shared equipment, free samples of her honey, and interesting facts about bees. Did you know that North Dakota is the number one honey-producing state?
Read the full story in your Thursday, June 16th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.