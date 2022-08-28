NDNG Officer Candidate School

Officer Candidate School (OCS) Class 65 is presented to Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, N.D. National Guard adjutant general, center, during the OCS Class 65 graduation ceremony at Camp Grafton Training Center, N.D., Aug. 20, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brett Miller, 116th Public Affairs Detachment/released)

CAMP GRAFTON TRAINING CENTER, N.D. — Members of the 65th Officer Candidate School (OCS) class officially joined the North Dakota Army National Guard’s officer ranks during a graduation ceremony, Aug. 20, 2022, at the 164th Regiment Regional Training Institute (RTI). Fifteen Soldiers were awarded diplomas for completing the intensive officer training program, which is administered by staff and cadre from the RTI’s 2nd Training Battalion (Modular) at Camp Grafton Training Center, near Devils Lake, North Dakota.

 

