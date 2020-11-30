The selection committee of the North Dakota Agriculture Hall of Fame is now seeking candidate suggestions for the 2021 ND Ag Hall of Fame Inductees. The deadline for nominations, to be considered for induction in 2021, is January 1st.
Until recently there was no way to honor the men and women who have dedicated their lives to the state´s leading industry: agriculture. There were specialized groups that honored individuals, but none on an industry-wide scope. The board of directors of the North Dakota Winter Show felt there should be such a place to pay tribute to these individuals and the natural place would be at the location of the longest running ag show in the tri-state region—the North Dakota Winter Show in Valley City, North Dakota.
Read the full story in your Monday, November 30th Times-Record online edition. Purchase an online copy by clicking “subscribe” in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.