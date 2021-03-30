An acrylic painting titled “Midday Flow” submitted by Daniel Schumacher of Linton, ND has been selected by judges to be the 2021 Best of Show winner in the North Dakota Junior Duck Stamp Contest.
The artist, 18-year-old Daniel Schumacher has claimed the Best of Show title for a fourth year in a row! Daniel’s 2021 entry features a Redhead resting in the sun on gently rippling vibrant blue water. As a high school senior, this is his eighth and final year competing in the Junior Duck Stamp contest that is open to all youth grades K-12.
In his 4th year entering the contest, 18-year-old Jared Eggermont of Valley City, N.D, received Runner-up Best of Show honors with his colored pencil and acrylic paint entry of a drake American widgeon relaxing on calm waters.
Read the full story, and compete list of winners, in your Tuesday, March 30th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.