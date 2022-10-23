On Saturday, September 17th, the Sheyenne River Valley Chapter of the North Country National Scenic Trail had a workday on the Karnak to Sibley segment to install a boardwalk over a rather large drainage into Lake Ashtabula. Thanks to a $3,000 grant from Doosan/Bobcat, $2,000 from Valley City Eagles Aerie 2192 and a $1,000 grant from Cass County Electric Cooperative Rural Development Finance Corporation for the funding to fabricate and install 5 new steel-framed boardwalks at Lake Ashtabula. The materials were delivered on site by representatives from the Lake Ashtabula Project Office of the US Army Corps of Engineers St. Paul District.
One of only eleven National Scenic Trails (and the longest) in the U.S., the North Country National Scenic Trail is a footpath extending 4,800 miles across 8 states from Lake Sakakawea State Park in North Dakota to the Appalachian Trail in Vermont. Locally, the trail hugs the shores of Lake Ashtabula, through Valley City, Kathryn, Fort Ransom State Park, and the Sheyenne State Forest along the way. The trail’s local presence is due to the hard work of volunteers of the North Country Trail Association's Sheyenne River Valley Chapter (SRV) of the North Country Trail Association (NCTA) who build, maintain, protect, and promote it. This trail is right in your backyard!