Industry and community formed a common thread at the Nome Schoolhouse during their Fiber Fun Day, an event emphasizing the continuing mission of the schoolhouse itself – to promote the skill and fun of the fiber arts.
“It’s way more rewarding to take something from nothing and turn it into something, then sharing that,” Teresa Perleberg, co-owner of the Nome Schoolhouse, said. “We always share our knowledge with each other. We’re all teaching, all the time.”
Read the full story in your Wednesday, April 27th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.