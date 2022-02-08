Frigid temperatures did little to subdue the excitement and enthusiasm present at the third annual North Dakota Livestock Summit, which was hosted in the Nome Schoolhouse last Thursday.
“We love using rural venues,” Executive Director for the North Dakota Livestock Alliance Amber Boeshans said. “It’s a great, comfortable place, it’s like hosting an event at your friend’s house. You just have that homey feel.”
The Schoolhouse played host to a full day of presentations, seminars, demonstrations and a trade show that helped connect local farmers and ranchers with agricultural organizations from around the state, all oriented to the goal of providing support and promotion for animal agriculture throughout the Peace Garden State.
“Our mission is to support, expand and promote all species of animal agriculture across the state,” Boeshans said. “Regardless of herd size, whether it’s dairy, beef, pigs, turkeys, all of it – we want to make sure we’re doing it right, what’s best for the producers and of course what’s best for the community.”
