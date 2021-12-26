If you don't have to go out, please stay safe and stay home.
Widespread blowing snow, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy early, then clearing, with a high near 18. Wind chill values as low as -23. Windy, with a west northwest wind 29 to 34 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.
Tonight
Snow likely, mainly after 5am. Increasing clouds, with a low around -11. Wind chill values as low as -26. West wind 8 to 16 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Tuesday
Snow. High near -1. Wind chill values as low as -28. North northeast wind 10 to 16 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around -22. Wind chill values as low as -41. West northwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near -8. West northwest wind 9 to 11 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around -19. West northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Thursday
A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near -4. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around -20. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Friday
Partly sunny and cold, with a high near -8. North northwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around -20. Northwest wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
New Year's Day
Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near -9. Northwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around -24. West wind 11 to 14 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near -2. South southwest wind 11 to 14 mph.