winter weather
Barnes County Sheriff's Office shared the following information
**Highway closures**
- Interstate 94 from Bismarck to Fargo CLOSED
- Interstate 29 from Fargo to the South Dakota border CLOSED
- North Dakota Highway 13 from I-29 to Wahpeton CLOSED
THERE IS A NO TRAVEL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR ALL BARNES COUNTY
Most, to all, businesses in the Valley City community and area have been closed or are soon closing due to bad weather conditions, high winds and low visibility.
If you don't have to go out, please stay safe and stay home.
Visit travel.dot.nd.gov for the latest information.
This Afternoon
Widespread blowing snow, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy early, then clearing, with a high near 18. Wind chill values as low as -23. Windy, with a west northwest wind 29 to 34 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.
Tonight
Snow likely, mainly after 5am. Increasing clouds, with a low around -11. Wind chill values as low as -26. West wind 8 to 16 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Tuesday
Snow. High near -1. Wind chill values as low as -28. North northeast wind 10 to 16 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around -22. Wind chill values as low as -41. West northwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near -8. West northwest wind 9 to 11 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around -19. West northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Thursday
A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near -4. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around -20. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Friday
Partly sunny and cold, with a high near -8. North northwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around -20. Northwest wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
New Year's Day
Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near -9. Northwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around -24. West wind 11 to 14 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near -2. South southwest wind 11 to 14 mph.

Recommended for you