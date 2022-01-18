Sheriff McClaflin has issued a NO TRAVEL ADVISED for Barnes County due to deteriorating road conditions and limited visibility.
* WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions. Winds
gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very
cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 45 below
zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, blowing snow expected.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and
northeast and southeast North Dakota.
* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, until 9 PM CST this evening.
For the Wind Chill Advisory, from midnight tonight to noon CST
Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 9 PM this
evening to midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce
visibility in open country. The hazardous conditions could
impact the evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10
Including: West Polk-Norman-Clay-Kittson-West Marshall-Wilkin-Pembina-
Eastern Walsh-Nelson-Grand Forks-Griggs-Steele-Traill-Barnes-Cass-
Ransom-Sargent-Richland-Western Walsh. Cities of: Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead, Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster,
Warren, Stephen, Argyle, Breckenridge, Cavalier, Walhalla,
Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Grafton, Park River, Lakota,
Mcville, Aneta, Tolna, Grand Forks, Cooperstown, Finley, Hope,
Mayville, Hillsboro, Hatton, Portland, Valley City, Fargo,
Lisbon, Enderlin, Gwinner, Milnor, Forman, Rutland, Wahpeton,
Edinburg, Adams, and Lankin
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas.
The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at
Daily Forecast Information...
Today
Widespread blowing snow, mainly between 4pm and 5pm. Partly sunny, with a temperature falling to around 6 by 5pm. Wind chill values as low as -18. Windy, with a northwest wind 30 to 36 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph.
Tonight
Areas of blowing snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around -12. Wind chill values as low as -33. Windy, with a northwest wind 21 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.
Wednesday
Patchy blowing snow before 4pm. Mostly sunny and cold, with a steady temperature around -9. Wind chill values as low as -36. Blustery, with a northwest wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around -24. Wind chill values as low as -39. West northwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near -1. West wind 8 to 14 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around -10. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Friday
A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Breezy, with a south wind 20 to 22 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around -2. Blustery, with a northwest wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 8. Northwest wind 13 to 15 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -4. West southwest wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 20. Southwest wind 11 to 14 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Sunday Night
A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3. Northwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 15. North northwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.