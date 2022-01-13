Superintendent Josh Johnson shared with VCPS student, family and friends in regards to the decision to cancel school January 14th with the predicted weather coming in the immediate future...
Good Afternoon,
We have made the early decision to cancel school tomorrow (Friday, January 14th) due to the strong likelihood of the winter weather storm hitting our region tonight and tomorrow. According to the National Weather Service, we will receive moderate to heavy snow and experience challenging travel conditions in and out of town.
The timing of this decision has considered the unusual challenges brought about with the last day of the semester tomorrow in our school district. With an opportunity to plan ahead, our students and staff will leave the school today fully prepared to complete the first semester on Tuesday, January 18th. Please know the first day of the second semester will begin on Wednesday, January 19th.
We hope that the advance notification will allow parents with young children and families to plan ahead for tomorrow. While this early decision is unprecedented in our school district, the circumstances referenced above have led us to make this decision knowing very well things could change in the next 12 hours (it is the weather after all).
Please know that all activities for this afternoon and evening are on as scheduled, including the Art Show in the HAC Lobby from 5pm-7pm. Additional information regarding activities scheduled on Friday, January 14th and Saturday, January 15th will be shared via email from our Activities Director Mike Schultz. Questions please contact the district office at 701.845.0483.
